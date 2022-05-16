Stolen vehicles lead to two arrests in Dunedin

Reports of suspicious activity in the Dunedin suburb of Burnside on Friday night led police uncovering meth pipes and live ammunition in a Dunedin property.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a member of the public reported suspicious activity in Eclipse Rd as three people were trying to jump start a car about 9.30pm.

The car turned out to be stolen, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A male in the group said he had recently purchased the car, but he was wanted on another matter and was arrested, he said.

When searching his property police found meth pipes, drug paraphernalia, a knife and live ammunition.

He was arrested for breaching bail, and appeared in court on Saturday morning on possession of ammunition and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

In separate incident several hours later, police found another stolen car, Snr Sgt Bond said.

At 3.20am on Saturday morning police located a stolen car on Macandrew Rd with a 34-year-old female driving it, he said.

The woman was arrested for unlawfully converting a motor vehicle and appeared in court on Saturday morning, he said.