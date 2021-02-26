Friday, 26 February 2021

10.40 am

Student struck with cricket bat knocked unconscious

    By Daisy Hudson
    A student was knocked out with a cricket bat after a large fight broke out in central Dunedin.

    Police were called to London St at 9.30pm yesterday after reports of a large number of men fighting, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

    One man was knocked unconscious after being hit with a cricket bat.

    Three men were located by police dogs about 50m from where the fight occurred, and were arrested.

    All of the men were students, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    A St John spokesman said three people with moderate injuries were taken to Dunedin Hospital following the incident. 

    Inquiries were ongoing. 

     

