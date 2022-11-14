Suspended driver caught tailgating in stolen car

When Dunedin police pulled over a tailgating car they discovered it had been stolen the day before — and a suspended driver was behind the wheel.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a driver tailgating another vehicle, and swerving while attempting to overtake, on State Highway 1 at East Taieri on Saturday afternoon.

When officers pulled over the 34-year-old driver they found he had a warrant out for his arrest, was a suspended driver and had stolen the vehicle he was driving from Clinton on Friday, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested and would appear in court today.

