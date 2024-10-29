Teen allegedly stole car to go 'hooning' before crash

A Dunedin teenager allegedly stole a vehicle to go "hooning" and then proceeded to crash into a group of parked cars.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said a 14-year-old male stole the car in Wakari Rd and picked up his 18-year-old male friend on his travels at 2am on Saturday.

"The 14-year-old reversed the car at speed into four parked cars, then sped off down Three Mile Hill Rd, where he crashed and ran."

The pair had been "hooning" before the crash, Snr Sgt Reay said.

The 14-year-old was later located at his home address and referred to Youth Services.

His friend was arrested at the scene and charged with unlawful conversion of a motor vehicle.

At the similar time the next day, police were called to London St after a 53-year-old man crashed into another parked car.

The man underwent breath-testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 710mcg, Snr Sgt Reay said.

His car would "likely" be written off, and the member of the public's car had minor damage, he said.

He was suspended from driving and summoned to appear in the Dunedin District Court.