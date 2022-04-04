Teen taken to hospital after bottle thrown at head

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a bottle thrown by an unknown person hit a 19-year-old woman in the head on Saturday about 11.05pm.
The incident occurred on Castle St North, he said.
The woman returned to her flat but complained of pain.
Police took her to the emergency department at Dunedin Hospital and did not have any lines of inquiry on the bottle thrower, Snr Sgt Bond said.
oscar.francis.odt.co.nz