Teen taken to hospital after bottle thrown at head

Broken glass litters Dunedin’s Castle St. PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES FILES

A bottle thrown by an unknown assailant caused a 19-year-old woman to be taken to hospital amidst a night of vigorous parties in the student quarter.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a bottle thrown by an unknown person hit a 19-year-old woman in the head on Saturday about 11.05pm.

The incident occurred on Castle St North, he said.

The woman returned to her flat but complained of pain.

Police took her to the emergency department at Dunedin Hospital and did not have any lines of inquiry on the bottle thrower, Snr Sgt Bond said.

