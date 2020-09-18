Friday, 18 September 2020

9.07 am

Teens arrested after spree of car thefts

    By Daisy Hudson
    Three teenagers have been arrested following a spree of car thefts in Dunedin.

    Police located the three youths, one aged 15 and two aged 16, at a South Dunedin property about 10am yesterday.

    They were arrested for a series of unlawful taking of motor vehicles, thefts, and unlawful interference of motor vehicles over the last four days in the Dunedin area, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

    Two (aged 15 and 16) were held in custody to appear in the Youth Court this morning.

    The third (aged 16) has been bailed to appear next week. 

