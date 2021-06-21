Monday, 21 June 2021

Teens stopped by police found with stash of drugs

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Two teens spent a night in the cells after being caught with cannabis, MDMA, and nearly 400 tabs of LSD.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the two males, aged 17 and 18, were stopped by police in Dunedin on Sunday night.

    After detecting cannabis in the vehicle, police searched it and found a haul of drugs.

    They ultimately located two ounces of cannabis, a small amount of MDMA, and hundreds of tabs of LSD.

    The pair, who were from the Nelson/Malborough area, spent the night in custody and would be appearing in the Dunedin District Court today. 

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter