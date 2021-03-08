Monday, 8 March 2021

Third drink-driving charge after routine traffic stop

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody on a raft of charges after a routine traffic stop in Dunedin at the weekend.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the man was stopped by police on Stuart St, early on Saturday morning, and was arrested for driving while disqualified and driving with excess breath alcohol.

    ‘‘It was his third and subsequent drink driving charge.

    ‘‘Police checks also showed that the vehicle was stolen, so the vehicle was impounded.

    ‘‘He was also charged with receiving stolen property.’’

    The man has appeared in the Dunedin District Court where bail was opposed.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter