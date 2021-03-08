Third drink-driving charge after routine traffic stop

A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody on a raft of charges after a routine traffic stop in Dunedin at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the man was stopped by police on Stuart St, early on Saturday morning, and was arrested for driving while disqualified and driving with excess breath alcohol.

‘‘It was his third and subsequent drink driving charge.

‘‘Police checks also showed that the vehicle was stolen, so the vehicle was impounded.

‘‘He was also charged with receiving stolen property.’’

The man has appeared in the Dunedin District Court where bail was opposed.