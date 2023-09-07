Three arrested on drug charges

Three people have been arrested by Dunedin Police, in three separate incidents, for being in possession of drugs for the purpose of sale.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were on patrol in Caversham about 12.15am this morning, when they stopped a vehicle in Rutherford St.

"While speaking to the driver, police noticed a strong smell of cannabis, so they invoked a search without warrant.

"They located 49 grams of cannabis in two snap-lock bags.

"The 26-year-old male driver was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis for supply."

Yesterday at 6.30pm, police were again on patrol when they stopped a vehicle in Lovelock Ave, North Dunedin, and again noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

A search of the vehicle located 66.3 grams of cannabis, sealed in small snaplock bags, and $1610 cash, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Both were seized and the man has been charged with possession of cannabis for supply.

At 1pm yesterday, police were called to a property in Brockville where a 19-year-old woman was threatening some occupants.

"She was threatening to kill them with a gun."

She was not at the property when police arrived but she was later located in her car.

Again, cannabis was smelt by officers.

The vehicle was searched and 47 grams of cannabis was found along with 29mg of MDMA, scales, $1522 in cash and snaplock bags.

"She has been charged with driving while suspended, possession for supply of ecstasy, possession for supply of cannabis, and two charges of threats to kill."

