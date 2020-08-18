Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Three arrested in Dunedin after alleged robbery attempt

    By Emma Perry
    Police say a Dunedin car yard manager was assaulted in an attempted aggravated robbery in Dunedin yesterday.

    Three men were arrested and appeared in court today.

    Detective Don Peat, of Dunedin, said police were notified in the afternoon of an attempted to rob a Dunedin car yard.

    Police say a Taser was presented to the car yard manager, who was allegedly assaulted.

    Prior to the incident the three males also intimidated staff and customers at a local Pharmacy, police allege.

    A 41-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were charged with possession of a restricted weapon, threatening to kill and assault with intent to rob.

    They are due to reappear in court on September 8.

    Another 30-year-old man was charged with assault with intent to rob and is due to reappear in court on the 20th of September.

    All three men were remanded in custody.

    Detective Peat said incidents like this could have an impact on a victims and the community.

    "Rest assured these arrests reinforce our commitment in delivering what we promised to always do, to keep the community safe.

    "Today's result is pleasing and we now believe we have located all of those responsible for these offences."

    As the matters was before the court, police could not comment further.

