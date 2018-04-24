Tradesman charged over alleged sex attack

An Otago tradesman charged with sexual violation after an alleged incident at a Waihola public toilet will appear in court on Friday.

The 33-year-old was scheduled to be called before the Dunedin District Court this morning on the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.

However, the matter was administratively adjourned.

The defendant will remain in custody by consent until the end of the week.

He was granted interim name suppression until then, the court confirmed.

The alleged sex attack occurred about 6.10pm on Friday, police said.

Stuff reports that the victim is a woman in her 30s.

Detective Sergeant Dave Nelson, of Dunedin CIB, said police were ''extremely grateful'' for the help they had received from locals, which greatly assisted them in finding and charging the alleged offender so quickly.

"The man was not known to the victim — this type of offending is very rare so to identify and charge someone will be of great comfort to the community.''

He said police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the town's public toilets between 5pm and 7pm on Friday, and who may have seen a light-coloured van ''or anything out of the norm''.