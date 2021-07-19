Two charged over Dunedin aggravated robbery

A police raid in Milton was linked to the aggravated robbery in Dunedin . Photo: Supplied

Two men have been charged following an aggravated robbery in Dunedin.

Police were called at 6am on Friday after a person was injured and had their car stolen in North Dunedin, a police spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was located on fire in Mosgiel a short time later.

A 25-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were arrested later that day and both were charged with aggravated robbery, wounding with intent and arson.

They are due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

The ODT understands the incidents are meth and gang related.