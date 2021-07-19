Monday, 19 July 2021

Two charged over Dunedin aggravated robbery

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A police raid in Milton was linked to the aggravated robbery in Dunedin . Photo: Supplied
    A police raid in Milton was linked to the aggravated robbery in Dunedin . Photo: Supplied
    Two men have been charged following an aggravated robbery in Dunedin.

    Police were called at 6am on Friday after a person was injured and had their car stolen in North Dunedin, a police spokeswoman said.

    The vehicle was located on fire in Mosgiel a short time later.

    A 25-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were arrested later that day and both were charged with aggravated robbery, wounding with intent and arson.

    They are due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

    The ODT understands the incidents are meth and gang related.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter