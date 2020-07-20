Monday, 20 July 2020

'Very lucky' there was no crash or fatality: Police

    By Molly Houseman
    A alleged drink-driver travelled on the wrong side of the road on State Highway 1, in Dunedin, before pulling over and falling asleep.

    Senior sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the vehicle had no lights on and was travelling at 100km between East Taieri and Mosgiel, at 10.45pm on Saturday.

    Police arrested a 41-year-old woman after she eventually pulled over and fell sleep.

    She was driving on a zero alcohol licence and recorded an excess breath alcohol of 1024mcg, four times over the usual legal limit.

    Snr Sgt Dinnissen commended the ‘‘good work’’ of the person who reported the incident and followed behind the driver to inform police where the vehicle had gone.

    It was ‘‘very lucky that it did not result in a crash or fatality . . . driving with no lights on on that stretch of road’’ he said. 

