Vomiting drunk man allegedly assaults cops after being caught trying to drive

Police had a busy weekend in Dunedin. Photo: ODT files

A would-be intoxicated driver in Dunedin’s student quarter was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting police yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called by campus watch, who came across an intoxicated 20-year-old man who appeared to be trying to drive his car away from Dundas St about 1am.

When police arrived the man was standing beside his car and vomiting, with his key in the ignition.

His key was seized and he was forbidden to drive for 12 hours.

Officers proceeded to spend the next 20 minutes trying to working through issues with the driver, Snr Sgt Bond said, but the man had a habit of getting into officers faces, getting pushed away and shoving back in response.

Eventually the man was taken into custody for disorder and assaulting police.

Later that morning, police pinged a 17-year-old man travelling at 70kmh near The Oval.

Before police pulled him over, he was observed travelling on the wrong side of the road for about 100 meters, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 887mcg.

Drivers under 20 years of age have a zero alcohol limit.

Police also attended an incident involving a fleeing driver about 12.20am on Sunday, involving another 20-year-old man, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man allegedly failed to stop when signalled on St Andrew’s St and continued into Great King St and Moray Pl, where he spun around after losing control.

He then returned to Great King St and allegedly sped off.

Police stopped following and the vehicle was later located by a dog team who tracked the driver to his hope address where he was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified, failing to stop, driving in a dangerous manner and giving false details.

On Saturday night police were called to a crash on Stuart St about 2.35am.

A 29-year-old man was driving up the road from Kaikorai Valley and lost control of vehicle while merging.

The vehicle spun out over the median barrier and into a retaining wall on the opposite side of the road.

Speed was not believed to be a factor but the slippery road condition was, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver was issued an infringement notice for driving in breach of restricted license conditions.

On Friday night police were called due to of a group of about ten men fighting in the middle of Gladstone Rd about 11.10pm.

The men were believed to have come from a nearby party and the fracas dispersed before police arrived, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz