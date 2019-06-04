Woman allegedly blows 5 times limit

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A middle-aged woman on a zero-alcohol licence allegedly blew more than five times the legal breath alcohol limit, one of six drink-drivers apprehended by Dunedin police at the weekend.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 40-year-old woman recorded a per litre of breath reading of 1400mcg at Queens Gardens in central Dunedin on Sunday.
The legal limit is 250mcg.
She was also on a zero-alcohol drivers licence, which mandates a zero-alcohol limit while driving, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.
The woman was known to police.
Snr Sgt Dinnissen said the next highest breath alcohol reading recorded was 744mcg, from a driver on the Southern Motorway.