Woman allegedly blows 5 times limit

A middle-aged woman on a zero-alcohol licence allegedly blew more than five times the legal breath alcohol limit, one of six drink-drivers apprehended by Dunedin police at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 40-year-old woman recorded a per litre of breath reading of 1400mcg at Queens Gardens in central Dunedin on Sunday.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

She was also on a zero-alcohol drivers licence, which mandates a zero-alcohol limit while driving, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

The woman was known to police.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said the next highest breath alcohol reading recorded was 744mcg, from a driver on the Southern Motorway.

