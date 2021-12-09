Thursday, 9 December 2021

Woman allegedly threatens police after motorcyclists confronted

    By Courtney White
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    An afternoon complaint over motorcyclists culminated in evasion of arrest and alleged death threats in Normanby yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police received a complaint of motorcycles being ridden at Forrester Park about 4.30pm

    When police arrived, two motorcyclists were seen leaving the area, and were promptly stopped.

    Checks of the first rider, a 28-year-old man, showed he was disqualified and had bail conditions not to drive, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    When informed he was under arrest, the man ran off into Chingford Park, he said.

    Though he was not located, police were aware of his identity and were searching for him.

    A female associate of the man became verbally abusive towards police and attempted to get into a patrol vehicle, before the incident culminated in the 25-year-old woman allegedly threatening to kill police, he said.

    She was arrested and forcibly removed from her car, and will appear in court on December 19.

     

