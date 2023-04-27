Woman arrested over alleged shoplifting

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A woman who allegedly shoplifted goods valued at more than $3000 has been arrested in Dunedin.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped a vehicle driven by the 36-year-old in the city about 2.30am today.
The woman was wanted by police in relation to five shoplifting incidents, which included goods stolen from supermarkets and Briscoes valued at $3360, Snr Sgt Bond said.
She would appear in the district court on May 2.