Woman arrested over alleged shoplifting

A woman who allegedly shoplifted goods valued at more than $3000 has been arrested in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped a vehicle driven by the 36-year-old in the city about 2.30am today.

The woman was wanted by police in relation to five shoplifting incidents, which included goods stolen from supermarkets and Briscoes valued at $3360, Snr Sgt Bond said.

She would appear in the district court on May 2.

titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz