Thursday, 27 April 2023

Woman arrested over alleged shoplifting

    By Titus Lambert-Lane
    A woman who allegedly shoplifted goods valued at more than $3000 has been arrested in Dunedin.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped a vehicle driven by the 36-year-old in the city about 2.30am today. 

    The woman was wanted by police in relation to five shoplifting incidents, which included goods stolen from supermarkets and Briscoes valued at $3360, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    She would appear in the district court on May 2.

    titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz

     

