Woman five times over limit with two children in car

Dunedin police have been left disappointed by a spate of drunk drivers over the weekend, including a woman arrested for endangering youth after being discovered five times over the limit with two children in her car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped a 44-year-old woman in Portobello Rd, who recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1254mcg about 5.30pm on Friday.

The woman had two children in the car at the time, aged five and 15-years-old, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman was arrested and charged with drink driving and endangering children.

Later that evening, about 9pm, officers stopped a 21-year-old man who recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1257mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man told officers he had been drinking with mates at a flat.

Both had their licenses suspended and would appear in court, along with another driver who recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg.

Five other drivers were also issued with tickets for being intoxicated.

While anybody caught drinking and driving was disappointing regardless of the level, it was concerning two of the motorists stopped by police over the weekend blew over 1200mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

There was plenty of other options that did not involve getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, he said.

"If you’re drinking, don't drive — make alternative arrangements," Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police would continue to be out and about breath testing drivers, he said.

