Woman stole booze after using car as weapon, police say

Police say a drink driver intentionally drove her car at another vehicle then fled the scene to steal alcohol from a South Dunedin supermarket.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Unity Park Lookout, in Mornington, at 1.30pm on Friday afternoon.

The victim told police a woman had been drinking in her car before intentionally driving it at them and then speeding away.

Police located the alleged assailant's car in the carpark of Pak’nSave Dunedin, in Hillside Rd.

The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old woman, exited the South Dunedin supermarket having just stolen some alcohol, Snr Sgt Bond said.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 1373mcg, more than five times the legal limit of 250mcg, he said.

The woman was charged with drink driving, assault with a weapon — that being the car — and shoplifting, he said.

The driver appeared in court on Saturday morning, and was remanded in custody.

She will next appear in court on August 3.

It was not the only incident of people circumventing payment at Dunedin supermarkets at the weekend.

Police were called to Countdown, in Anderson’s Bay Rd, at 4.45am yesterday, after an unknown male smashed the window of the supermarket with a rock.

The man then went into the store and took some grocery items.

Investigations were still ongoing but the incident was captured on CCTV and police were looking to identify the person involved, Snr Sgt Bond said.

