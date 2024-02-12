Youths, age 12-15, allegedly crashed stolen car

Three youths were arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing a car in Dunedin.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Highcliff Rd after reports of a car crash and a group of youths fleeing the scene, at 3.30am on Saturday.

A patrol unit found three youths aged between 12 and 15 walking along the road, and were arrested for unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

The car had been stolen from an address in Dunedin, Sgt Lee said.

All of them were referred to Youth Aid and dropped back home to their caregivers by police.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz