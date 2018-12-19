Youths on loose after late night Dunedin crash

Two youths who crashed a car into another vehicle in Dunedin last night before fleeing the scene remain at large.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the pair crashed the vehicle in Stuart St, near Kavanagh College, then fled the crash scene.

Police dogs were deployed to track the pair but they had not yet been found, he said.

Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.

