Party starts at Pink's Dunedin stadium show

The entertainment has kicked off at the Pink concert in Dunedin this evening, where tens of thousands of fans are braving wintry conditions to enjoy the show.

Tones and I, Pink’s opening act, got the mood up in the room with a powerful rendition of Forever Young.

She said from the stage that this concert was “the pinkest concert yet.”

The singer also told an anecdote about how Dunedin was her first overseas concert outside of her native Australia.

The audience got an exclusive listen to her new song dropping in five days, I Get High.

Midway through her set, the concert was paused due to a medical event in the middle of the mosh.

Hate Hone St John staff leaped into the pit to carry a patient from the crowd.

During the incident, Tones and I kept calm and interacted with the crowd and was very excited by a member of the crowd gifting her a bar of Whittaker's chocolate.

Earlier this afternoon, throngs of Pink fans made their way to Forsyth Barr Stadium to watch the pop star rock the house down.

Queenstown sisters Maggie (9) and Grace (12) Reid said they were ‘‘so excited’’ to see Pink live.

The tickets were a present for Maggie's birthday today from her family and the sisters were getting right into the festive spirit for the concert.

The pair sprayed their hair pink, donned shirts with the singer's face plastered on the front, and found their funkiest pink glasses for the event.

The sisters travelled from Queenstown with their mother and used the opportunity to have a small holiday at Kaka Point.

The entire trip from Queenstown had been ‘‘really fun,’’ and ‘‘very exciting.’’

Emma Thompson, from Christchurch, was elated to be watching Pink live again after seeing her in Dunedin way back in 2002.

“She was amazing then, and I’m hoping she will be even better tonight. She’s had the star power and been performing at sell-out shows for long enough to be at the top of her game.”

Ms Thompson said she was here with her husband, and six of her friends.

The whole crew made their way down to Dunedin yesterday and planned to stay until Thursday.

“I’m buzzing, absolutely buzzing.”

When the gate opened at 5pm, there were hundreds of fans queuing up at Forsyth Barr Stadium, hoping to get inside and get as close to the stage as possible.

The crowd was a wash of pink as people filed into the venue.

Roads around the city were jammed with fans stuck in long queues, and parking was at a premium, people were saying on social media.

Traffic on the city's Northern Motorway was said to be especially slow moving.