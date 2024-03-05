Pop superstar out and about in Dunedin

Pop superstar Pink has been spotted in central Dunedin with her family ahead of tonight's concert at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The American singer posted photos to her Instagram of city scenes and classic Kiwi confectionary including, of course, Pinky bars.

Pink will perform at Dunedin’s covered stadium tonight, her third concert at the venue.

It is believed the singer, her entourage and some equipment arrived in the city on two Boeing 737-838s and a private jet from Perth, following a show in that city on Saturday.