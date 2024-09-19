'Cuts hurt': Rallying cry for Dunedin hospital march

The march for the new Dunedin hospital is on.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich is urging the public to join a protest rally opposing any clinical cuts to the new Dunedin hospital project.

It comes after reports Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora (HNZ) was considering a host of cuts to the new hospital’s planned inpatients’ building, and contradictory remarks from Health Minister Dr Shane Reti about the future of the build.

The march will be held next Saturday, September 28, beginning at noon outside the Dental School, and will be led by mayor Jules Radich, councillors and clinicians.

Photo: Gregor Richardson

The protest will travel down George Street to the Octagon by 1pm, where Mr Radich and other speakers will then address the crowd.

“Hospital cuts hurt everybody, not just the people of Dunedin, and we need as many people as possible to join us on this march and head off any clinical cuts to the New Dunedin Hospital project," Mr Radich said.

“This hospital will be a critically important regional facility for the entire lower South Island, and we need everyone’s support to send a powerful message to the politicians in Wellington.

“Our message is simple: No clinical cuts. Keep your hospital promise.”

People wanting to join the march should meet outside the Dental School’s Great King Street entrance in time for the midday start.

George Street will be closed to vehicles, with temporary traffic management in place.

“We are encouraging everyone who takes part to wear white and bring along their own clever placards that tell us what the hospital cuts would mean for you. We’ll have marshals and chants ready to go.

“This is going to be big, and it needs to be, to make sure our voices are heard in Wellington. Join us next Saturday and make sure we deliver this message, firmly, fairly and with one very loud voice.”

In 2010, an estimated 10,000 people marched through central Dunedin as part of a successful campaign to retain neurosurgery in the city.