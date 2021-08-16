Dangerous trips to supermarket

A Dunedin teenager’s trips to the supermarket for butter proved a dangerous task.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a 17-year-old boy driving a Ford Falcon owned by his friend’s father was on his way to New World in North Dunedin to pick up a block of butter on Saturday.

As he left the supermarket car park, he did a ‘‘270 degree burnout’’ in Opoho Rd.

He then ‘‘deliberately’’ drifted and grazed the kerb in North Rd, narrowly missing a family on foot, before continuing on home, police said.

But about 15 minutes later he returned to the supermarket, this time for ‘‘some spreadable butter,’’ Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

While there, he crashed into a parked car.

The boy has been referred to Youth Aid for dangerous driving.