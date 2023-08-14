A day (and night) in the sun

Soaking up the rays after dark in the Octagon are Dunedin friends (from left) Anita Forbes, Rachael Hansen and Simona Bergamini. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Swimming togs were optional and there was certainly no need for tanning lotion when the Octagon was filled with 24-hour sunlight at the weekend.

A light-therapy sculpture — called the Second Sun — was built by Meridian Energy and produced positive and mood-lifting effects for residents visiting the city centre in the middle of winter.

It contained more than 8000 bulbs which emitted light that mimicked the sun, making it a sight for sore and tired Dunedin eyes.

Recent research by Meridian shows 79% of people who live in regions with limited winter sun believed they experienced the winter blues this year, and almost one in three felt the weather had impacted their mood most days over the past three months.

The research also showed daily exposure to 30 minutes of sun-mimicking bright light could have a positive impact on a person’s mood, and it was hoped the installation would bring a bit more cheer back to southerners’ days.

Many took the opportunity to soak up some of the rays and no doubt their mood will be high in spite of the rain and snow forecast down to 500m in the city this morning.

A MetService spokesman said an unsettled northwest flow was expected to cover the country tomorrow, bringing rain or showers to western regions.

"Cold and showery southwesterlies spread northwards over the country during Wednesday, then ease on Thursday as a ridge of high pressure brings more settled weather," he said.

"Although snowfall amounts are not expected to approach warning criteria, some high roads may be affected by snow for a time this week."

He said the flow was forecast to turn northwest again on Friday as the ridge moved to the east of New Zealand and a frontal system approached from the Tasman Sea.

Unfortunately, the Second Sun sculpture will be dismantled and moved to another town today.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz