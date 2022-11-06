Community hui for South D

Jules Radich. Photo: Simon Henderson

Residents of "The Flat" are invited to share their good ideas for South Dunedin at a community hui next week.

Organised by the South Dunedin Community network, the hui will be held next Wednesday, November 9, from 5.30pm at Bathgate Park School.

The event is a chance for community members to gather, gain information, and think about what projects they would like to see in the area, as well as hear from guest speakers Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich and Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham.

There will also be an opportunity to meet the Dream South D team and learn about progress on their five-year project to gain community feedback and work towards making good things happen.

Dream South D is a community-led development project in partnership with the South Dunedin Community Network and the Department of Internal Affairs.

Once the team has learned about the hopes and aspirations for community projects in the area, work can begin in ernest next year on putting those ideas into action.

The South Dunedin Community Hui also includes free dinner for those participating.

Those who can’t make the hui, but who would like to share their ideas are welcome to visit the website dreamsouthd.org.nz and provide feedback.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz