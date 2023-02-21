DCC dumps paper parking tickets

Paper tickets will be consigned to history as the Dunedin City Council upgrades its parking meters.

All CBD meters in the city will be switched to Pay By Plate technology where drivers enter their registration plate number instead of waiting for the machine to spit out a ticket.

Work to switch the meters will start on February 27, the Dunedin City Council said in a statement.

“We’ve heard from the community that our current meters aren’t fit for purpose, and we’re confident that the upgrade will benefit Dunedin carpark users by making the parking process faster and easier,” DCC group manager transport Jeanine Benson said.

The council estimates the changes will save an estimate 100km of paper waste a year.

Drivers pay for their parking by entering their vehicle’s registration/license plate number.

Parking wardens can access the system remotely to confirm vehicles have paid.

The meters will accept three forms of payment – coins, credit cards and payment through the PayMyPark app.

The council says the meters will be more reliable, as less maintenance is required.