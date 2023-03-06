DCC still undecided on role of mayoral traditions

Former Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins sits in front of mayoral portraits of early Dunedin mayors in this file photo.

Dunedin councillors agree tradition in recognising the service of former mayors is important, but have yet to settle on exactly how.

During a wide-ranging discussion, they were generally supportive of mayoral portraits being painted, although there was some sympathy for former mayors having the option of a photograph instead.

Not all were comfortable about an expectation former mayors pay to add links to a mayoral chain.

The chain was split in two in 1959 after the full set of links became too heavy to wear.

There was widespread agreement at yesterday’s Dunedin City Council civic affairs committee the second, unworn chain should be on public display, rather than kept in storage.

However, councillors were split on whether the council should get a report about options for recognising the service of former mayors.

They were tied 6-6, but the motion passed on committee chairman Cr Bill Acklin’s casting vote and a report will come back to the committee in May.

Cr Acklin noted the council did not have a clear policy about portraits, and other issues included allocation of space for them, not all being on display and there might be better ways of recognising service than "throwing money away to a chain nobody can feasibly wear".

Traditionally, the outgoing mayor has personally funded a link on the chain, which in the past has cost about $2400.

Cr Marie Laufiso wondered about the fairness of this, and of the council imposing its will on former mayors to have an oil painting done if they preferred a photograph.

Such issues might be viewed as a low priority, but they were also "a good test of our upholding of tradition and history".

A review would be helpful, Cr Laufiso said.

Cr Lee Vandervis said the paintings were a valuable public record — "The portrait is a unique opportunity for Dunedin to acquire an artwork."

Such a series referenced Dunedin politics, continuity of heritage and changing artistic styles, he said.

Cr Vandervis said a portrait could quite reasonably be paid for by the Dunedin Public Art Gallery through its acquisitions budget.

Deputy mayor Sophie Barker and Cr David Benson-Pope were among councillors who argued a report seemed unnecessary and they were content for practices to carry on, as they had before.

Cr Barker also wondered what the council’s budget might be.

Cr Christine Garey, who has family links to historical mayors and a mayoress, said traditions such as names on a recognition board were meaningful.

She hoped more information would be made available about the contribution of various mayors.

Cr Mandy Mayhem suggested rotating mayoral portraits on display.

Cr Carmen Houlahan did not want to see money come out of the art gallery’s acquisitions budget.

Mayor Jules Radich was not present for the discussion, but he indicated previously he would have sat back from participating in it.

