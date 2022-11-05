Dunedin school speed limit cuts on agenda

Dunedin education areas to come under the 30kmh restrictions. Images: Supplied

Nearly all Dunedin schools could have the speed limit outside them reduced to 30kmh by July 2024.

Some might have variable limits that apply at pick-up and drop-off times and other proposed reductions would be permanent.

The Dunedin City Council has also signalled 30kmh limits could be brought in for "urban centres" in Caversham, Maori Hill and Mornington and in the tertiary education precinct.

Proposed changes are set out in a draft interim speed management plan to be considered by the council next week.

Public consultation could start on November 14 and there may be a public hearing in February.

Proposed Dunedin adjustments follow changes in national regulations for how speed limits are set.

For roads it is responsible for, the Dunedin council is required to bring in lower speed limits outside all schools by the end of 2027 and meet an interim target of 40% by the end of June 2024.

However, the council said in its draft interim plan it intended to exceed the target and introduce 30kmh limits around all schools in Dunedin by June 2024. It would work with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency where its roads intersected with state highways.

The agency is preparing its own interim state highways speed management plan.

The council said in its interim draft plan lower speed limits would need to be supported through infrastructure changes such as traffic-calming measures, urban design and improved provision for pedestrians and cyclists.

In some cases in Dunedin, it is expected 30kmh limits will apply to a school frontage and surrounding streets.

"This determination is made based on typical or expected routes for pedestrians to access the school and for the purpose of making people feel safer to walk or cycle to and from school," it is stated in the draft plan.

Schools in Dunedin were notified of proposed changes in August and 14 provided feedback to the council.

They were supportive of 30kmh limits.

Four schools requested their proposed school zones be extended to include key walking and cycling routes and early childhood centres.

Columba College commented the school would like a permanent 30kmh zone in Oban St, because there was a busy crossing point there.

St Bernadette’s School principal Debbie Waldron said the school looked forward to seeing more effective infrastructure to help minimise risk of injury.

Purakaunui School, north of Dunedin, supported action being taken as soon as possible.

Karitane School requested its proposed school zone be reduced to ensure better compliance.

The city council said speed limit changes were proposed in the four urban areas to make them more "livable".

The centre of Caversham includes a medical centre, restaurants, cafes, grocery shops, a community centre, churches, early childhood centres and a primary school.

Maori Hill has two schools, Maori Hill School and John McGlashan College, as well as a few restaurants and cafes and a community hall.

Mornington has a supermarket, medical centre and petrol station.

The tertiary precinct is where most of Dunedin’s students live and a lot of travel is done by walking.

Speed management plans are to be developed on a three-yearly cycle from 2024.