George St revamp: work to start on Farmers block

Work on the first block in the revamp of Dunedin's main shopping street begins next week and is due to finish in October.

Initially, underground pipes will be replaced in George St's Farmers block, between Moray Pl and St Andrew St, from Tuesday.

Amenity of the area, safety and accessibility would be tackled after that, Dunedin City Council central city plan project director Dr Glen Hazelton said.

George St is the focus of a $28.2 million makeover of the retail area in the central city.

It is to include new paving, improved lighting and a cultural narrative and is generally designed to be a more welcoming, inclusive and attractive environment.

Some work has been carried out in nearby streets.

Artist's impression shows in detail what George St's Farmers block will look like after revamp work is done. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

The beginning of works in George St is a significant marker for the project, which is due to be completed in 2024.

A revamp of three more blocks will be part of the upgrade.

Dr Hazelton said some work initially scheduled to be carried out in Great King St next week had been postponed until June after feedback from businesses about the number of planned simultaneous road closures.

The Farmers block in George St is to remain open to southbound traffic during construction.

Pedestrian access would still be available, although footpath space would sometimes be narrowed, Dr Hazelton said.

Protective scrim and signage highlighting businesses in the block would be installed, he said.

The Farmers block will remain open to southbound traffic during construction. Photo: ODT files

Dr Hazelton said it was heartening to receive positive responses to the release of designs last week.

"It has been more than 30 years since the area has been upgraded and this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a space that reflects our increasingly diverse community and respond to the changes that are taking place in the economy, environment, and society.

"While we recognise there will be inconvenience for visitors to the area in the short term, it is important as a community we now come together to support our local retailers through this construction period."

The council has been replacing underground pipes in the area - some dating back to the late 1800s - as well as making adjustments designed to improve traffic flow and access to car parking.

Such work has been completed in London St and upper Filleul St and is due to be finished in Frederick St in mid-May.

The work in Hanover St and the part of Filleul St between Hanover and Cargill Sts is expected to be finished in June.

Vehicle access to the Meridian Mall car park ramp in Hanover St is expected to be available again from May 9.

The council has said the main street is to be "interwoven" with stories, values and worldviews derived from Southern Maori heritage and culture as part of the Totally Georgeous project.

Consulting firm Aukaha was contracted to work on behalf of mana whenua through the George St capital works project, incorporating a Ngai Tahu narrative through the design.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz

