Request for neutral-coloured wheelie bins

Liz Angelo said neutral colours would fit better with Dunedin’s heritage than bright colours.
Dunedin City Council waste and environmental solutions group manager Chris Henderson said a change could be considered, but the colours were consistent with standardised colours agreed by councils across New Zealand in 2015.
Comments
Talk about being picky!!
Well I propose that all traffic lights and cycle lane colours be changed to neutral in keeping with our heritage ... and as for those red, blue & white flashing lights on emergency vehicles, why can't they just use lavender scented candles instead ?? They really are far too bright!! And I almost forgot, how about we paint the dots on the main street BLACK ... or does that colour also clash with our heritage and bring on a debate about the colour of our roads being a racially sensitive subject .... Lord, will it never end?!?!