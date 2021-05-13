Thursday, 13 May 2021

Request for neutral-coloured wheelie bins

    1 Comment

    Rubbish and recycling around Dunedin. PHOTO: Gregor Richardson
    A Dunedin resident has asked for kerbside wheelie bins to be in neutral colours.

    Liz Angelo said neutral colours would fit better with Dunedin’s heritage than bright colours.

    Dunedin City Council waste and environmental solutions group manager Chris Henderson said a change could be considered, but the colours were consistent with standardised colours agreed by councils across New Zealand in 2015.

    Comments

    Concerned Thu, 13/05/2021 - 8:48am

    Talk about being picky!!
    Well I propose that all traffic lights and cycle lane colours be changed to neutral in keeping with our heritage ... and as for those red, blue & white flashing lights on emergency vehicles, why can't they just use lavender scented candles instead ?? They really are far too bright!! And I almost forgot, how about we paint the dots on the main street BLACK ... or does that colour also clash with our heritage and bring on a debate about the colour of our roads being a racially sensitive subject .... Lord, will it never end?!?!

     

