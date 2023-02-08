Save water or face restrictions, Dunedin told

Dunedin residents are being warned to conserve water or face compulsory restrictions as the city's reservoir levels drop.

Spiralling demand coupled with a warm dry, summer has put pressure on the water supply, the Dunedin City Council says.

Last Sunday water use in the city hit 58 million litres per day compared with normal demand of around 42 million litres per day.

The council is now asking residents to voluntarily conserve water to avoid the introduction of compulsory restrictions.

“Dunedin’s reservoir levels are dropping, demand is increasing and no significant rain is forecast for the next week. With the warm, dry summer we’re now experiencing, we need to work together to make sure we’re not using more water than necessary,” DCC Group Manager 3 Waters David Ward said.

“While the restrictions in Dunedin are voluntary at this stage, if this rate of demand continues, we will need to consider compulsory level 1 restrictions, such as in Mosgiel at the moment. We’re asking people to use water wisely and achieve some simple savings that quickly add up across our area.”

This included not using sprinklers and only watering in the evening and early morning when less water is lost due to evaporation, he said.

Voluntary restrictions

Water garden between 8pm and 8am

Use a watering can or handheld hose for the garden, instead of a sprinkler

If you are a commercial nursery, please irrigate between 8pm and 8am

Fill your pool or pond between 8pm and 8am

Wash your car from a bucket rather than hosing

Sweep paths rather than hosing

Take a shorter shower

Turn off the tap when brushing teeth

Use a small bowl, rather than a full sink to wash vegetables