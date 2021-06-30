Threat emailed to councillor before vote on Maori representation

Emailed threats have not dissuaded the Dunedin City Council from overwhelmingly voting to bolster Maori representation around the council table.

Carmen Houlahan

Councillors were considering whether to allow Maori representatives on to two standing committees at a full meeting of the council today.

Both the Infrastructure Services committee and the Planning and Services committee would have two extra delegates, one each from Otakou Runanga and Kati Huirapa ki Puketeraki Runanga under the proposal.

Cr Carmen Houlahan said that before today's vote she had received a threatening email from a community board member that said "the quiet Kiwi will remember how you vote".

"Threats like that are unacceptable and not OK - it is 2021, get with the times," she said.

Cr Chris Staynes said it was an "absolute red letter day" for the council and was a step towards honouring what was agreed when the Treaty of Waitangi was signed.

The motion was carried 14-1 and was greeted with applause and a waiata.

Cr Lee Vandervis was the only councillor to vote against the motion.