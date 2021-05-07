Friday, 7 May 2021

12.05 pm

Dead ducks found dumped at Dunedin beach

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Warning: Contains graphic images

    Dead ducks found near Long Beach are thought to have been illegally dumped by bird shooters.

    The dead ducks were found near Long Beach. Photos supplied
    The dead ducks were found near Long Beach. Photos supplied

    Save Animals From Exploitation (SAFE) campaigns manager Jessica Chambers said the dumped ducks showed how little regard hunters can have for these animals.

    A member of the public yesterday found 15-20 dead ducks, which had been dumped in a rest area where many families stop to feed birds.

    "Every year public spaces are used as an illegal dumping ground for dead birds shot by hunters," Ms Chambers said.

    The man who reported the issue contacted SAFE and the SPCA to report the dumping.

    SAFE was calling on Minister for the Environment David Parker to ensure a process for reporting illegal bird dumping was easily accessible to members of the public.

    It was unlikely the people responsible for this will be caught or face any kind of punishment.

    "The reality is that this kind of behaviour will only stop when bird shooting is banned. Australia has already banned duck shooting in three states. New Zealand is long overdue for a ban on bird shooting."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter