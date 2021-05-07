Dead ducks found dumped at Dunedin beach

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Warning: Contains graphic images
Dead ducks found near Long Beach are thought to have been illegally dumped by bird shooters.
Save Animals From Exploitation (SAFE) campaigns manager Jessica Chambers said the dumped ducks showed how little regard hunters can have for these animals.
A member of the public yesterday found 15-20 dead ducks, which had been dumped in a rest area where many families stop to feed birds.
"Every year public spaces are used as an illegal dumping ground for dead birds shot by hunters," Ms Chambers said.
The man who reported the issue contacted SAFE and the SPCA to report the dumping.
It was unlikely the people responsible for this will be caught or face any kind of punishment.
"The reality is that this kind of behaviour will only stop when bird shooting is banned. Australia has already banned duck shooting in three states. New Zealand is long overdue for a ban on bird shooting."