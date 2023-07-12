Death of board member triggers by-election

A by-election will be held for the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board after the death of board member Brian Miller this month.

Brian Miller. Photo: ODT Files

Nominations open tomorrow and close on August 10.

If more than one candidate is nominated, voting will start on September 14 and close on October 6.

Mr Miller (78) died in Dunedin Hospital on July 3 after a short illness, his death notice said.

Dunedin deputy electoral officer Clare Sullivan said his death left a vacancy on the board, which needed to be filled.

Voting would be by postal vote, and special voting would be available at the Mosgiel library and the Civic Centre.

Anyone who is over the age of 18 and a New Zealand citizen, and is enrolled, is eligible to stand for election.

"This is an opportunity for anyone with a desire to serve and advocate for the Mosgiel-Taieri community to step forward," Ms Sullivan said.

"It’s also a chance for the wider Mosgiel-Taieri community to have their say on who fills the vacant seat, so we encourage everyone to get involved."