Delta outbreak: 10 close contacts in South

Dr Michael Butchard. Photo: ODT files

The number of Covid-19 close contacts linked to the Delta outbreak registered in the South has dropped to 10.

At the early stages, there were 140 people considered close contacts in the southern region.

But this evening, Southern District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Michael Butchard said most had now completed their 14-day isolation period.

Southern contact tracers were managing about 190 close contacts who were either presently or recently symptomatic after being at a location of interest.

Most of these close contacts were in Auckland and coming to the end of their 14-day isolation period, as well, he said.

Meanwhile, more than 217 Covid-19 tests were taken by WellSouth staff and general practices around the district, he said.

Southern Covid-19 vaccine programme lead Hamish Brown said Southern vaccination efforts had now delivered 267,721 doses to date, 87,268 of which were second doses.

Across the district, 60% of the population has received at least one dose, while 29.6% were fully vaccinated, he said.

‘‘This is thanks to a tremendous effort from over 100 providers across the district, including pharmacies, general practices, Māori and Pasifika health providers, the staff at the DHB’s vaccination clinics in Invercargill and Dunedin - and of course a tremendous response from the public,

‘‘Thank you all for playing your part to keep the community safe.’’

New SDHB facilities visitor policies for Alert Level 3 will be effective tomorrow:

• Inpatients can nominate one person (from their extended ‘bubble’) who will be allowed to visit them in hospital. It is preferable that the nominated visitor is the same person throughout the duration of the patient's admission. This person will be allowed to visit once per day.

• Compassionate visitor arrangements will continue outside of this process in agreement with the Charge Nurse Manager of the area.

• Visitors will be screened for Covid-19 and all visitors will be required to use the QR COVID Tracer App or log sheet upon entry to the hospital and at entry to the relevant ward.

Visiting hours

Dunedin Hospital: 2pm to 6pm

Wakari Hospital (Rehab Ward): 1pm to 4pm

Lakes Hospital: 2pm to 6pm

Southland Hospital: 10am to 12noon, and 2pm to 4pm

Maternity

Women in labour will be allowed one support person from their extended bubble for the duration of the labour and birth.

Women staying in the antenatal or postnatal wards can have a once-daily visit from their nominated support person

Mental Health

Please make contact with the Nurse in Charge before visiting to confirm the arrangements for visiting.

Critical Care Unit Southland

Please phone the Critical Care Unit to arrange your visit (03) 218-1949 extension 48465.



- Staff reporter