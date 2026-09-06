Part of State Highway 1 has been closed due to a large diesel spill near Evansdale, north of Dunedin.

Police were notified just before 6am on Monday of the spill, just north of Evansdale Glen Rd, and said it is affecting multiple lanes.

It’s understood a milk tanker has lost traction and is across three lanes of the highway.

A witness said traffic is backed up to Waitati.

Map: NZTA

The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said the road is closed between the settlements of Waikouaiti and Evansdale.

Light vehicles could detour via Coast Rd, but this route was not suitable for heavy vehicles, it advised.

"Allow additional time for travel through the area… Heavy vehicles are being stacked at either end of the closure.”

Meanwhile further north, a serious crash has closed part of SH1 in Allenton, between Racecourse Rd and Northpark Rd, South Canterbury. A detour was in place.

- Allied Media