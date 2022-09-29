Diligence or disinterest? Low returns reflect candidates: Boult

A growing disinterest in local politics and a pool of new or sub-par candidates are some of the reasons voting numbers are low, departing local government politicians say.

The Dunedin City Council’s cumulative return rate for voting papers was only 11.45% yesterday, down from 13.51% for the corresponding date in 2019.

In 2016 the return rate was 17.80%.

Queenstown Lakes District Council had a return rate of 9.05% to 2019’s 15.54%, and significantly down on 2016’s 24.02%.

Departing Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said people were taking their time to do their due diligence.

Local councils were undergoing "massive change" with many key council figures, including himself, departing.

People would want to take their time to understand each new candidate to ensure they voted for the right person, which was a good thing, he said.

Many people would also be worried about the true values of the new candidates, such as if they supported controversial causes like Voices for Freedom.

In some places the quality of candidates was poor, which also caused delays in voting, he said.

He expected a rush to come closer to the deadline.

Departing Dunedin city councillor Chris Staynes said interest in local government had been waning for a while.

It was a disappointing state to be in for everyone, as the public were not having their voices heard and councillors would not truly know if they had the support of the community.

Many people who did not vote, such as Dunedin’s university students, did not realise the impact they could have.

It was "about time" politics started being taught in secondary schools, and possibly even primary schools, so that people understood their democratic responsibilities.

There was also a change in the "calibre of candidates", which was made harder to navigate by the lack of information on new candidates.

Returning councillors could be judged on their performance and reputation, but voters had to be careful with newcomers as there was little information to show what they would really be like if elected, he said.

Other areas’ returns remained relativity high but still down on previous elections, such as Gore District Council with a return rate of 21.81% compared with last year’s 23.72%.

Southland District Council was the only council to have a higher return rate than any previously recorded election with 15.98% yesterday to 2019’s 12.66%.

The vote

Cumulative return percentage yesterday

2022 2019

Dunedin 11.45% 13.51%

Queenstown Lakes 9.05% 15.54%

Central Otago 16.16% 25.01%

Waitaki 22.36% 28.51%

Invercargill 18.29% 21.31%

Southland 15.98% 12.66%

Gore 21.81% 23.72%

Environment Southland, Otago Regional Council and Clutha District Council return rates were not available yesterday.