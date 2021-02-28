Disorder incidents overnight in Dunedin

Emergency services had a few incidents of disorder to deal with in Dunedin overnight, though it appears authorities made sure things did not get seriously out of hand.

Police received a report of people yelling and running down the road in Trafalgar St, St Kilda, about 1am.

Firefighters also put out small fires in St Kilda just before 1am.

Police received a report of a couch fire about 12.50am at the intersection of Queen and Warrender Sts in North Dunedin.

Police reported a man was running around and yelling about 12.20am at Beaconsfield Rd, Portobello.

They were also called out to Castle St shortly before 11pm yesterday for an incident described as disorder.