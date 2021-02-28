Sunday, 28 February 2021

Disorder incidents overnight in Dunedin

    By Grant Miller
    Emergency services had a few incidents of disorder to deal with in Dunedin overnight, though it appears authorities made sure things did not get seriously out of hand.

    Police received a report of people yelling and running down the road in Trafalgar St, St Kilda, about 1am.

    Firefighters also put out small fires in St Kilda just before 1am.

    Police received a report of a couch fire about 12.50am at the intersection of Queen and Warrender Sts in North Dunedin.

    Police reported a man was running around and yelling about 12.20am at Beaconsfield Rd, Portobello.

    They were also called out to Castle St shortly before 11pm yesterday for an incident described as disorder.

