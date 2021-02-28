Disorder incidents overnight in Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services had a few incidents of disorder to deal with in Dunedin overnight, though it appears authorities made sure things did not get seriously out of hand.
Police received a report of people yelling and running down the road in Trafalgar St, St Kilda, about 1am.
Firefighters also put out small fires in St Kilda just before 1am.
Police received a report of a couch fire about 12.50am at the intersection of Queen and Warrender Sts in North Dunedin.
Police reported a man was running around and yelling about 12.20am at Beaconsfield Rd, Portobello.
They were also called out to Castle St shortly before 11pm yesterday for an incident described as disorder.