Distinctive car sought

Dunedin police are seeking a distinctive yellow car with a black bonnet and a grey front bumper.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers attempted to pull the car over as it was driven away from licensed premises in Mosgiel about 6.40pm on Tuesday.

The car had no front or rear number plates, Snr Sgt Bond said.

It was possibly a Mazda Atenza and was also wanted in relation to a fleeing-driver incident in Park St over the weekend, Snr Sgt Bond said.