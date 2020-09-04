Friday, 4 September 2020

Distracted Dunedin driver told to brush up on road rules

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The driver was stopped during a police checkpoint that was targeting distracted drivers in...
    The driver was stopped during a police checkpoint that was targeting distracted drivers in Crawford St. Photo: Getty Images/stock
    A person was pulled over for brushing their teeth while driving in Dunedin yesterday.

    The hygiene conscious driver was stopped during a police checkpoint that was targeting distracted drivers in Crawford St, between 9.50am and 10.30am.

    A police spokesman said the driver who was brushing their teeth was spoken to and educated.

    Eight other people were caught using their mobile phone, three people were not wearing their seatbelt and a number of drivers were spoken to about holding vaping devices while driving,

    In line with police focusing on motorcyclists this month, a number of motorcyclist were also pulled over and spoken to, he said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter