Don't take your sword to town son ...

A man's trip to a South Dunedin store with his samurai sword was foiled before he even got through the doors, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the store at 2pm yesterday after a man attempted to enter the premises armed with a long samurai sword.

The 23-year-old man was stopped by security before he could enter, and he then agreed to hand the sword over.

The man then waited with security for the police to arrive.

When officers arrived, they took the sword to his vehicle and gave the man a warning about possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

