Dozing driver slams into fence posts

A driver who fell asleep at the wheel crashed into four fence posts on the Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd about 10.30pm last night, police said.

When police found the 21-year-old at his home address hours later in Dunedin, the man said he had worked a 12-hour shift and possibly fell asleep before the crash.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the crash was one of several driving-related incidents yesterday.

A youth was arrested for allegedly stealing a Mazda Demio in Moreau St, Dunedin and driving it to his friend's place in Waikouaiti about 11.30pm, Snr Sgt Bond said.

After the arrest, the youth was interviewed and released into the care of Oranga Tamariki.

Police also issued 12 infringement notices— four for not wearing seatbelts and eight for using a mobile phone whilst driving between 3-4pm in Crawford St.

Snr Sgt Bond said these incidents were a reminder to do the basics while driving, including wearing seatbelts and not using mobile phones.

