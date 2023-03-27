Drink-driver charged after pedestrian hit: police

A 19-year-old drink-driver has been charged after a pedestrian was hit in North Dunedin at the weekend, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the driver struck a person crossing Clyde St at 12.15am yesterday.

The 19-year-old recorded a breath alcohol level of 375mcg, which is over the zero tolerance limit for people under 20 years old.

The pedestrian, also intoxicated, was attempting to ‘‘beat the car’’ while crossing the street, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Considering their age and the area, it was likely both were students, he said.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

It was not known what his injuries were.

The driver is to appear in court for drink-driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

