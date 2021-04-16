Drink-drivers nabbed 'all hours of the day'

Dunedin police are concerned the message about drink-driving is not getting through.

It follows a string of drink-drivers being caught in the city yesterday and early today.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to a car crash on Highgate, in Maori Hill, at 7am yesterday.

A 54-year-old man crashed while driving to the dairy to get milk, but had been drinking the night before, he said.

"He only managed to drive about 100 metres before failing to take a bend and crashing into a power pole."

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said the man was driving with a breath-alcohol level of 746mcg, about three times the legal limit.

His licence was suspended and he will appear in the Dunedin District Court.

Later that morning, staff at the Mornington BP called police after a woman came into the shop allegedly smelling of alcohol and displaying signs of intoxication, about 11am, he said.

"They noticed her get into a company work vehicle and then drive off east on Mailer St."

Following the incident, police made inquiries at a Ravensbourne address and spoke to a 39-year-old female, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

"She failed the roadside breath-screening test, but passed the evidential breath test here at the station.

"But she had enough in her system at that stage to fail the roadside test, so, her work was contacted in relation to the work vehicle," he said.

About 10pm yesterday, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said police were responding to a driving complaint and the driver drove up a driveway in Koremata St in Green Island, before jumping from the vehicle and fleeing police.

A dog unit found the man nearby and he had a breath-alcohol level of 772mcg.

His licence was suspended and he will appear in the Dunedin District Court, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Another driver was caught drink driving at 12.10am today.

Police stopped a 27-year-old man, in Playfair St, in Caversham and he had a breath-alcohol level of 872mcg.

The man’s licence was suspended and he will appear in the Dunedin District Court.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said it seemed the message on drink-driving was not getting through.

"It’s not good.

"We are catching [drink-drivers] all hours of the day now, which is a concern.

"We will continue to focus our efforts on holding those that are drink driving to account and getting them off the roads," he said.