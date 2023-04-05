Driver caught doing burnouts at school

A 16-year-old driver was caught doing burnouts on the grounds of a Dunedin school, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a police dog team located the driver trying to leave Silverstream School about 7.30pm yesterday.

The driver was accompanied by three youth passengers, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Parents were contacted to collect them.

Inquiries were ongoing and Youth Aid would follow up on the incident, Snr Sgt Bond said.

