Driver coasting in wrong lane 'caused serious Dunedin crash'

Emergency services at the scene of the Warrender St crash which left a person critically hurt. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A Dunedin crash which left a person critically hurt was caused by a possibly impaired driver "coasting" his car down a steep Dunedin street in the wrong lane, police say.

The driver had earlier crashed into a parked vehicle, leading police to disconnect the battery of his car.

Police took the 52-year-old to Dunedin Hospital to test if he was under the influence of any substances after the initial crash on Highgate at 4am on Saturday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

After giving a blood sample the man returned to his car, and because of the disconnected battery, began to coast the car down Warrender St at 1.30pm.

Travelling on the wrong side of the road, he crashed into another vehicle on a blind corner.

The 44-year-old driver of the other car had to be cut from the car by Fire and Emergency NZ and was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

Another person in a moderate condition was treated at the scene.

Another blood sample was taken from the man who was charged with reckless driving.

He also received six charges related to petrol drive-offs from the past couple of weeks.

Police were still waiting on the results of the two blood samples and further charges were being considered, Snr Sgt Bond said.

