Wednesday, 30 June 2021

12.20 pm

Driver in custody after chase ends in Dunedin

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A person has been taken into custody after a police chase ended in Dunedin late this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said a driver failed to stop when signalled while driving on State Highway 1 between Palmerston and Waikouaiti about 11am.

    Police were seen pursuing the driver north of the city and on the Northern Motorway heading into Dunedin.

    A motorist on the motorway in front of the pursued vehicle said the driver "kept trying to pass me and almost crashed into oncoming traffic".

    A person was taken into custody after the incident late this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    A person was taken into custody after the incident late this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

    The motorist, who described seeing "lots of police" on the road, said the driver had tried to pass them "so many times" before traffic came off the motorway and was slowed by roadworks at Pine Hill.

    An ODT photographer at the scene said the driver of the pursued car then struck a bank, damaging the vehicle, which then turned around and "limped" north before the car came to rest on a traffic island. 

    The driver was taken into custody. 

    There was no immediate word on injuries or charges.

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter