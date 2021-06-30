Driver in custody after chase ends in Dunedin

A person has been taken into custody after a police chase ended in Dunedin late this morning.

A police spokeswoman said a driver failed to stop when signalled while driving on State Highway 1 between Palmerston and Waikouaiti about 11am.

Police were seen pursuing the driver north of the city and on the Northern Motorway heading into Dunedin.

A motorist on the motorway in front of the pursued vehicle said the driver "kept trying to pass me and almost crashed into oncoming traffic".

A person was taken into custody after the incident late this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The motorist, who described seeing "lots of police" on the road, said the driver had tried to pass them "so many times" before traffic came off the motorway and was slowed by roadworks at Pine Hill.

An ODT photographer at the scene said the driver of the pursued car then struck a bank, damaging the vehicle, which then turned around and "limped" north before the car came to rest on a traffic island.

The driver was taken into custody.

There was no immediate word on injuries or charges.