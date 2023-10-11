Driver using phone 'doesn't consent' to police stop

A man got himself in trouble after telling police he did not consent to a traffic stop before fleeing in his van.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said police attempted to stop a man who was on his phone while driving in Victoria Rd at 3pm.

When stopped, police found the 40-year-old man’s van had not had a warrant of fitness since 2021.

However, when spoken to, the man told police he did not consent to the police stopping him.

The man then drove off and police followed for a short time before abandoning pursuit.

Police later located the man after seeing him pulling into his driveway.

He was then arrested and charged with failing to remain and failing to stop.

He will appear in court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz